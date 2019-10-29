WINNIPEG -- A Norway House man has been charged with manslaughter after another man was found unresponsive in a wooded area of the community.

Mounties received a report of an unresponsive male at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 26.

They found a 27-year-old who was taken by emergency medical services to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday officers arrested Cory Scribe, 31, and charged him with manslaughter in connection with the death.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.