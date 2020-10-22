WINNIPEG -- RCMP have arrested and charged a Leaf Rapids woman after a fatal stabbing in the community in early September.

Mounties say officers found a 23-year-old man unresponsive inside a home on Mukasew Bay in Leaf Rapids, Man., on the morning of Sept. 2 while responding to a report of a stabbing.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

That same day, RCMP arrested a woman in connection to the incident, though she was released without charges.

RCMP said a woman was re-arrested on Oct. 21, and has been remanded in custody.

Amy Linklater, 26, of Leaf Rapids, has been charged with manslaughter. The charge has not been proven in court.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

Leaf Rapids is located about 157 kilometres northwest of Thompson.