

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipegosis RCMP said multiple disturbance calls lead to the discovery of a man’s death Friday.

Officers said they attended to a residence shortly after 11:30 p.m. and found two men, one of whom was dead.

RCMP said the 37-year-old victim was from Camperville, Man.

The Mounties said they arrested the other man found at the scene.

Spencer Sumner, 25, from Fairford, Man., was arrested and charged with Manslaughter.

RCMP continue to investigate.