

CTV Winnipeg





A manslaughter trial for an RCMP officer charged with a fatal on-duty shooting in Thompson, Man. four years ago is set to begin Monday.

Const. Abram Letkeman was charged in 2017 following the shooting death of a man who was behind the wheel during a police incident.

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP officer charged with manslaughter in death of driver

A woman who was a passenger in the car was also seriously injured.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba investigated after an officer shot a gun during a traffic stop that followed a police pursuit in 2015.

The IIU found there were reasonable grounds for charges.

Letkeman was also charged with criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous driving, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

His original trial was scheduled for January with a judge and jury, but rescheduled for June with a judge alone.

The charges haven’t been tested in court.