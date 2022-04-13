Many divisions opt to keep schools closed as blizzard continues

Many school divisions in southern Manitoba are opting to keep schools closed on Thursday as the blizzard enters its second day.

The school divisions that have announced schools will be closed on Thursday, April 14 include:

Garden Valley School Division

Southwest Horizon School Division (staff is assigned to work from home)

Fort La Bosse School Division

Prairie Rose School Division

Rolling River School Division

Lord Selkirk School Division

Sunrise School Division

The province has warned Manitobans to travel only when necessary or wait until road conditions are safe to do so. Manitobans are asked to check Manitoba 511 for current road conditions.