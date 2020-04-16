WINNIPEG -- Many doctors have not received orders of personal protective equipment, or have received incomplete orders and are missing vital equipment including gloves, masks and eye protection, according to Doctors Manitoba.

Doctors Manitoba told CTV News that in a survey over the weekend of more than 400 doctors from across the province, 36 per cent said they received the orders for PPE they had placed with Shared Health, and half of those orders were incomplete.

"In our survey of doctors, we found that that they are particularly short on gowns and eye protection, but significant number of doctors are short on masks and gloves too," Keir Johnson, the director of communications for Doctors Manitoba, told CTV News in a written statement.

Johnson said 18 per cent of the surveyed doctors said they were confident they had or could get the PPE needed to implement new universal guidelines outlined by Shared Health.

"In the cases where masks and other supplies have been delivered, physicians have been grateful. But more often, orders are arriving incomplete, or not arriving at all," Dr. Fourie Smith, president of Doctors Manitoba, said in a written statement.

"This means that doctors are left with difficult decisions about how to best protect their patients and themselves as they continue to provide the essential care that must continue, pandemic or not."

MORE PPE IS ON THE WAY: SHARED HEALTH

During the daily COVID-19 press conference, Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Shared Health, said more PPE is being shipped and more will be on the way. She said she cannot confirm that all the orders that have been requested have gone out.

"I believe there has been some good collaboration with Doctors Manitoba to make sure that we can support those family physicians or primary care providers," she said.

Siragusa added that not everyone needs PPE, and the guidelines are in place to make sure there is enough for the people who do need it.

"We do need to conserve our PPE and make sure that the people who need it have access to it," she said.