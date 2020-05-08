WINNIPEG -- The Town of Stonewall announced it is reviewing the province’s Restoring Safe Service Plan.

In a news release on Friday afternoon, the town said the following facilities will remain closed:

Veterans Memorial Sports Complex (including the Ice Palace and Curling Club)

Heritage Arts Centre

Town Office

Play Structures at Town Playgrounds

Cooke Field Soccer Pitches

Fines Field Baseball Facilities

Quarry Park Picnic Shelter

Restricted access to the Quarry Park Campground will be allowed for seasonal campers. The decision was made by the town council to allow them to clean up camping sites in anticipation of the upcoming camping season.

The campsite itself, washrooms, and the playground will continue to remain closed. Mayor Clive Hinds said in a news release that reservations for transient campers will not be accepted at this time.

“If all goes well, the campground will be open to seasonal campers by the May Long Weekend,” said Hinds.

The council reminds residents to follow COVID-19 safety practices to stop the spread if the virus. They support the recommendation of the Chief Provincial Public Health Officer of no garage or yard sales until further notice.