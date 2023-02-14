Many Manitobans can’t pay off a random $500 expense. Here’s what they can do

From a broken windshield, to burst pipes, to a sick pet, a sudden expense can take many forms. Common to them all, however, is that, eventually, the bill has to be paid.

If the unexpected expense is to the tune of $500 - could you immediately pay it off?

Many people living in Manitoba wouldn't be able to do so, according to a new report from Statistics Canada, and neither would approximately one-quarter of the Canadian population.

The federal statistics agency asked Canadians in the fall of 2022 whether they had trouble meeting their financial needs over the last year, also asking whether they could cover an unexpected expense of $500.

Over one-third reported experiencing financial difficulties over the last 12 months and one in four wouldn't be able to pay off an unanticipated $500 bill.

Manitobans seem to be in a similar, if not slightly more precarious, financial state than the average Canadian. According to the report, 38 per cent of respondents in the Prairie region (including Saskatchewan and Alberta) are struggling to keep their financial situation steady and 28 per cent wouldn't be able to immediately pay off a new $500 expense.

The report notes that Manitoba saw the second-fastest price increases among provinces in 2022 at a 7.9 per cent increase, just behind P.E.I.'s 8.9 per cent.

"Inflation is having quite an impact regardless of where you live but is much more magnified in Manitoba with the inflation rate being higher here," said Kristin Ramlal, VP of institutional sales at Canada Life.

To keep your financial ledgers in the green, Ramlal says planning is essential, and that should involve a financial planner or expert.

"Seeking advice is going to save you money in the long run," said Ramlal, adding that's especially true when it comes to tax savings.

"Taxes are our largest expense in our lifetime so seeking financial advice is a great way to mitigate any shortfalls or challenges," she said.

Putting aside a chunk of your paycheque every month to create an "emergency fund," is another sound strategy, says Ramlal, which should eventually amount to three to six months of a person's overall income.

If an unanticipated costly bill comes up and you didn't have the foresight or funds to squirrel away extra cash, there are other options.

One may sound counterintuitive, as it involves taking on debt, albeit in the form of a line of credit.

"A bank will give you a line of credit whether you need it or not and you don't pay any interest unless you use an amount," said Aaron Menon, a financial planner at Howe Harrel & Associates.

"The idea is that you can have that line of credit for emergency purposes. It's basically using the bank's money to fund your emergencies," he said.

Opening a line of credit with a different bank than your usual financial institution is a good measure, adds Menon, as it will be easily accessible when needed but not necessarily a temptation.

"If you don't see the money you won't use it but you'll know it's there," he said.

Age also seems to be a factor in how Canadians are feeling about their finances.

Almost half of the respondents in the StatsCan survey ages 35 to 44 said they have experienced financial hardships over the last year. That is compared to only nineteen per cent of those 65 and older.

"The older age groups maybe have been through various different economic conditions, maybe they've seen inflation at another point in their life," said Tania Tetrault, investment advisor with Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Fluctuations in economic conditions tend to even out in the long term, says Tetrault, something younger Canadians may not know first-hand if they're experiencing rising prices for the first time.

That's why, when it comes to investment, it's "important to have a long-term view," said Tetrault and, if using an investment advisor, to ascertain what your "time horizon" may be, or, in other words, how long you're planning on investing your money.

Tetrault also recommends leaning on the resource that a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) offers, especially when it comes to paying off an unforeseen expense.

"A lot of people see a TFSA as a savings account," said Tetrault, "But it can also be an investment account."

A TFSA isn't taxable as income, says Tetrault, making it a better choice as a source of emergency funds compared to an RRSP withdrawal.

"You then regain that contribution room in your TFSA the following calendar year so this can be utilized as an emergency fund tool for some people, if the funds aren't marked for retirement or something else."