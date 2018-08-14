

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeggers will have the chance once again to end the summer with a bang at the eighth annual ManyFest.

This years’ event is the first ever to prominently feature the heritage of First Nations and Indigenous people.

The event is put on by Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries and Downtown BIZ and runs Sept. 7 to 9 near the Manitoba Legislature.

The festival celebrating the city’s vibrant food, entertainment, arts and health sectors drew nearly 70,000 to the streets last year.

“ManyFest is truly a community festival bringing people together, downtown, from all corners of the city to enjoy Broadway, its rich history and a weekend filled with musicians, artisans, and fun activities,” says Stefano Grande, chief executive officer of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

The tastes of ManyFest will run far and wide with over 40 food trucks vying for various awards from organizers.

The festival will run Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information is available at www.manyfest.ca.