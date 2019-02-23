Family and friends marched through Winnipeg’s North End Saturday to raise awareness about the unsolved homicide of Marilyn Rose Munroe.

The group held signs with Marilyn’s first name in large letters along with her picture and tobacco ties to honor the 41-year-old mother and grandmother.

“It’s very difficult, we’re still mourning,” said cousin and organizer Nora Munroe who made a plea for Munroe’s killer to come forward.

“I’m sure you have a very heavy burden that you carry around with you every day, and that you’ll have to live with for the rest of your life, but I’m sure if you came forward anonymously, you know that can be lifted from you and you can carry on with your life as well,” she said.

Winnipeg police say Munroe was found dead in February 2016 inside a home on Pritchard Avenue, a couple blocks west of Main Street.

Nora said her cousin had recently moved out of the same residence in Janaury 2016.

“Marilyn was a very kind-spirited, very open-minded, very funny person and everyone loved her and she had care for everyone. Especially people on the streets. She acknowledged people like that, just with a big open heart,” she said.

Sister Jodi Albany travelled from Big Trout Lake in Northern Ontario to help let people know Marilyn Munroe will not be forgotten.

“The hurt is there. You wonder, are we ever going to have closure for her?,” she said.

Albany said she will continue marching every year until someone is found.

“A life is so beautiful and it was taken,” she said.

“She was a fun-loving girl, with her own personality. I just missed her and love her.”

WINNIPEG POLICE LOOKING FOR INFORMATION

Winnipeg police said on Friday that Munroe was last seen around 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2016 near St. Andrews Street and Selkirk Avenue when she met with a community support worker.

Homicide detectives are looking for information about Munroe’s whereabouts leading up to Feb.12, 2016 and when she was found on Feb. 22, 2016.

“There has been a lot of information coming forward. There’s a lot they have followed up on, some of those leads have led to nowhere, some of those leads they continue to investigate,” said Const. Tammy Skrabek.

Police said the residence is a known meth house and Munroe struggled with addictions.

“People frequenting that house during that time did have contact with her,” said Skrabek

Skrabek said police would like speak with anyone who had spoken with Munroe via phone or social media.

“We don’t believe she was active in selling meth, she was unfortunately from all appearances basically a victim from the drug and methamphetamine community.”