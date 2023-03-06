Mark Chipman's company looking at buying Winnipeg mall

The ownership group of the Winnipeg Jets may soon become the new owners of Portage Place mall in downtown Winnipeg, with plans to redevelop the area.

A report to the city’s executive policy committee released Monday shows North Portage Development Corporation is looking to sell the land for the Portage Place Mall.

The report says the corporation is seeking approval from the city, province and federal governments to sell the land, which it currently owns, to True North Real Estate Development, the real estate division of True North Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Winnipeg Jets.

If the deal is approved, it will give True North the right, but not the obligation, of purchasing the land and the parkade until Dec. 31, 2023. A separate negotiation would have to take place with Spruceland Mall Limited Partnership, which owns the mall building, regarding its purchase.

Part of the proposal includes an asset purchase price of no less than $34.5 million and a requirement to maintain public access to the Skywalks. If True North purchases the building, it would also have to hold public consultations about what it will do with the mall.

“The Federal Government and Province of Manitoba have already approved the Term Sheet. It is recommended that the City of Winnipeg also approve the Term Sheet,” the report states.

Portage Place was built in 1987 amid much fanfare, as an attempt to attract more people downtown. Over the years, the number of stores in the mall has dwindled, and large tenants such as the IMAX Theatre, have closed.

In 2019, Starlight Investments attempted to purchase the mall, but backed out in September 2021.

“Portage Place has been a largely vacant asset in a state of decline for many years. It is understood and supported by all parties that a dynamic and purposeful redevelopment plan is a necessary and significant step forward for the community surrounding Portage Place Mall and the urban health of downtown Winnipeg,” the report reads.

