WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg has fined another business for not following public health orders put in place by the province.

On Nov. 20, TRP Academy was issued a $5,000 ticket, with the city saying it was fined for operating when it was required to be closed.

TRP Academy is located at 95 Scurfield Blvd and it is a Taekwondo and Hapkido school that teaches programs for children and adults.

The city also issued six separate fines to people for not wearing masks.

Two tickets were handed out on Nov. 18, two on Nov. 20, and two on Nov. 21.

Each ticket was worth $298.

CTV News has reached out to TRP Academy for comment.