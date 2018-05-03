Charleswood City Councillor Marty Morantz is officially taking a run at federal politics.

In a news release, Morantz said he will seek the Conservative Party nomination for Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley.

Morantz is stepping down from the Mayor’s Executive Policy Committee and as chair of Infrastructure and Public Works.

He will remain as a councillor until the end of the term in October.

There is no date yet set for the nomination.

Independent MLA Steven Fletcher is also vying for the nomination.

Liberal Doug Eylofson, who currently holds the seat, won it from Fletcher.