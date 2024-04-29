Mask rules being relaxed at Manitoba health-care facilities

Mask requirements for health-care workers are being loosened at Manitoba facilities starting next month.

In a memo to staff issued last week, Shared Health Chief Operating Officer Monika Warren writes the requirement to mask during direct care interactions will be lifted in most areas starting May 1.

She notes health-care workers are required to wear PPE according to approved protocols, including if respiratory symptoms are present.

Others can opt to continue wearing a mask if they wish. Meantime, masks and N95 respirators will continue to be available for workers, the memo reads.

Staff are still expected to comply with a patient, client or resident’s request to wear a mask.

Similarly, those who are symptomatic will be asked to wear a mask for the safety of everyone around them.

The memo also says health-care facilities, “will remain mask-friendly for all who choose to continue wearing a mask.”

Masking requirements during direct interactions were brought back in October in the lead-up to cold and flu season.

The full memo can be read on Shared Health’s website.