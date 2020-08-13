WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has announced more details on what back to school will look like for kids in September.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

As part of the announcement, it is being strongly recommended that students in Grades 5 to 12, along with school staff and others in schools, should wear masks.

Younger students can also wear masks if they or their caregivers choose to do so.

Health officials said masks should not be worn by people who are unable to remove them without assistance or those who have breathing difficulties.

It will also be required for students in grade five and up, as well as bus drivers, to wear masks on the bus.

The province said masks will be supplied to school divisions for both students and staff, along with other PPE. Extra masks will be available for those who don't have their own.

MAKING SCHOOLS SAFE

Along with the announcement regarding masks, the province has several steps that will be in place to ensure the safety of staff and students.

Physical distancing is to be practiced in all parts of the school. If it is not possible, cohorts are being recommended to reduce the risk of virus transmission.

Additional handwashing and sanitizing stations will be placed in schools and extra attention will be provided to younger students to make sure they follow the safety procedures, including washing their hands.

Parents will be reminded that students must stay home when they are sick or showing symptoms of a cold, flu, or COVID-19.

Increased cleaning will be done throughout schools on a daily basis.

If there is a case of COVID-19 at a school, Public Health will provide instructions if students need to self-isolate, be tested, and when they can return to school.

The plan can be read below: