WINNIPEG -- Masks are officially mandatory at the Winnipeg airport.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) announced earlier in the week that beginning on July 29, all passengers, visitors and employees at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport will be required to wear a mask or face covering once they enter the airport terminal.

It said it’s making this change to keep people safe as more people start to travel.

“We’ve actually reached a point now where passenger numbers have gone up slightly," said Tyler McAfee, a spokesperson for the WAA.

"We’re starting to see congregations of people around the terminal where it’s harder to maintain that physical distancing.”

Previously, people had to wear a mask or face covering at the airport when they couldn’t maintain a six-foot distance from other people, when going through security and during boarding.

The WAA said anyone without a mask at the airport will be asked to leave.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele.