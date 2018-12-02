Featured
Mass power outage leaves thousands of Manitobans in the dark
Bad weather knocked out power for thousands of Manitobans over the weekend. (Source: Manitoba Hydro/Twitter)
Keila DePape
Published Sunday, December 2, 2018 12:03PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, December 2, 2018 12:06PM CST
Thousands of people are waiting for power to be restored after bad weather knocked it out across a stretch of south central Manitoba.
The outage started on Saturday and hit nearly three dozen municipalities, spanning from about Virden to Morden, said Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen.
At around noon on Sunday, Manitoba Hydro's website reported 223 outages affecting 5057 customers.
Mild temperatures, low cloud cover and frost created a cocktail of conditions causing ice droplets to freeze on the power lines.
Several lines have fallen from the added weight and some poles have broken, said Owen.
“Treat each down line as live,” said Owen. “If people know of a down line in the area they should call 9-1-1. It’s a public safety risk. If lines are sagging, please stay away because these lines are energized.”
Hydro hopes to restore power to everyone by the end of the day.
#mboutage Here’s what our crews are dealing with today in south central Manitoba - thick frost on our lines and poles. Sure, it looks pretty, but the weight snaps lines & breaks poles. Extra staff are working to remove it & restore power as quickly & as safely as possible. pic.twitter.com/j3ekaRZ4vk— Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) December 2, 2018