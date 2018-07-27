

CTV Winnipeg





A 46-year-old British Columbia man has been charged after what RCMP said was the largest marijuana seizure in Canada since 2015 made during a traffic stop.

It happened on July 22, when officers stopped a semi-trailer on the Trans-Canada Highway at West Hawk, Man. to inspect the driver’s paperwork, police said.

The Mounties decided to examine the load being carried after noticing some discrepancies with the paperwork, and opened the trailer to find 925 pounds of pot, plus 75 pounds of cannabis concentrates in the form of shatter, oils and edibles.

The drugs were hidden in a legitimate load of food products, police said, and it’s believes the truck was coming from the lower mainland of B.C. and heading to southern Ontario.

Supt. Scott McMurchy, officer in charge of provincial support services, Manitoba RCMP, said the pot was package professionally, almost as if it were to be displayed in a store.

“That’s just the sophistication we’re dealing with in terms of the illegal market and illegal activity,” said McMurchy, alleging, “They are packaging their products to match what may be provided in the retail market once that comes into effect.”

RCMP said with illegal pot, consumers have no way of knowing the origin or potency, which could have harmful effects on health.

Agassiz, B.C.’s Claudiu Huber, 46, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking a controlled substance.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.