It could be a little while longer before a sinkhole on a pathway in Sturgeon Creek Park is repaired.

It’s located near Hamilton Avenue.

Concerns were shared over social media that the hole is large enough that a small child could fall into it.

The city’s public works department said it plans to fix the crater as part of planned maintenance for 2019. However, it couldn’t say exactly when repairs would take place, only that they would be done before the end of construction season in October.

Until repairs happen, the city said barricades are now in place and the sinkhole is secured.