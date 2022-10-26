Matt Allard re-elected in St. Boniface

The CTV News Decision Desk has declared that Matt Allard has been re-elected city councillor of Winnipeg's St. Boniface ward.

This will be Allard's third term at city hall, having first won the seat in 2014. He has served as the chair of the Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works.

During the campaign, Allard said he wants to see Winnipeg move in a green direction. He said this includes adding denser housing to mature neighbourhoods.