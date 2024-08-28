Matthew Rankin's 'Universal Language' named Canada's official entry for Oscar bid

MONTREAL -

The surreal comedy "Universal Language" is Canada's official entry for best international feature film consideration at the 97th Academy Awards.

Matthew Rankin's movie, which premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, sees the co-writer/director play himself alongside a Farsi- and French-speaking cast in an alternate universe where Winnipeg, Quebec and Tehran converge as one.

The Winnipeg-born filmmaker says he's amazed by the "improbable selection" and will do his best to represent Canada at the Oscars.

Telefilm says "Universal Language" was selected as Canada's choice from 26 films, and voted on by a committee of industry organizations and guilds, as well as filmmakers and industry professionals, across the country.

Nabbing the submission does not guarantee a nomination. A short list of 15 titles will be revealed Dec. 17, and Oscar nominations will be announced Jan. 17.

The Oscars are set for March 2, 2025.

"Universal Language," written by Rankin, Pirouz Nemati and Ila Firouzabadi, will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.