Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada, is in Winnipeg Tuesday to meet supporters and announce PPC candidates ahead of the federal election.

He unsuccessfully ran for leadership of the party in 2017, narrowly losing to Andrew Scheer.

In 2018, Bernier was removed from the Opposition’s shadow caucus.

He quit the Conservative Party of Canada later that year saying it was “too intellectually and morally corrupt.”

Manitoba MLA Steven Fletcher announced in May he will run for the PPC.

Canadians go to the polls on Oct. 21.