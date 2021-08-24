ST. PIERRE-JOLYS, MAN. -- People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier's court case in Manitoba has been pushed back for a second time.

Counsel for Bernier phoned into the St. Pierre-Jolys court Tuesday morning.

During court, Bernier’s counsel withdrew to allow for lawyer Alex Steigerwald to take over the case.

The judge then pushed the court date to September 21 to allow counsel to forward disclosure.

Bernier was arrested by RCMP in Manitoba on June 11, interrupting his 'Mad Max Manitoba Tour' that included him speaking at several anti-restriction rallies.

Bernier was later released after being detained by St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP for eight hours and paying a cash bail of $1,000. He also had to promise not to break any Manitoba laws.

Bernier is charged with contravening a provision of the Public Health Act for assembling in a gathering at an outdoor public place and failing to self-isolate when coming to Manitoba.

The charge has not been tested in court.

