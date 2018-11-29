

CTV Winnipeg





If there’s one thing Maxime Bernier made clear to his supporters at a rally in Winnipeg, it’s that he plans to stay true to his principles.

“My promise to you is that Maxime Bernier won’t change,” he said Wednesday night at a Holiday Inn on Ellice Avenue.

Bernier launched the new People’s Party of Canada in September after resigning from the federal Conservative Party.

He said with his new party he wants the country to be fiscally responsible and stay true to its values – a message resonating with his supporters.

“What he’s talking about is just the thing that affects you and me every day, that’s what most people care about, not the loudest people, but most people,” said mechanic Jonathan Siwalk.

This past summer, Bernier faced backlash over tweets he made about “extreme multiculturalism,” which he says was misguided.

He said his stance on immigration is based on those who come into Canada illegally, and that he will treat all Canadians the same.

“You are Canadian, I will do something for you as a Canadian,” he said.

“So I don’t try to pander to every special ethnicity or special interest group.”

For right now, Bernier said launching the People’s Party of Canada is the hard part.

He said he knows the Reform Party had success starting from scratch, but says his party has more work to do.

“We have members from all across the country and that can be a challenge for us because, unlike the Reform Party, they had a strong base here, and they were able to elect candidates in western Canada,” he said.

- With files from CTV’s Jason Gaidola