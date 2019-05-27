Featured
Mayor Bowman pushing for round the clock road construction
Bowman is pushing forward with a campaign promise to do more round the clock road construction in Winnipeg. File image.
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 10:52AM CST
Mayor Brian Bowman is pushing forward with a campaign promise to do more round the clock road construction in Winnipeg.
The mayor says it is used now in a limited way, referencing the underpass projects on Pembina Highway and Waverley Street.
Bowman announced the creation of a working group to report back in two months.
The group is tasked with finding ways to do construction 24 hours a day, seven days a week in a "cost effective" manner including a review of working hours and working days.
It will also explore how to improve communication with residents and businesses impacted by road construction.