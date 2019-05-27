Mayor Brian Bowman is pushing forward with a campaign promise to do more round the clock road construction in Winnipeg.

The mayor says it is used now in a limited way, referencing the underpass projects on Pembina Highway and Waverley Street.

Bowman announced the creation of a working group to report back in two months.

The group is tasked with finding ways to do construction 24 hours a day, seven days a week in a "cost effective" manner including a review of working hours and working days.

It will also explore how to improve communication with residents and businesses impacted by road construction.