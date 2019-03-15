Mayor Brian Bowman now appears fully behind the idea of a safe injection site setting up in Winnipeg.

In the past Bowman has said he's open to the concept.

Now, in his annual State of the City address, Bowman says partisan ideology needs to be put aside when it comes to establishing supervised consumption sites.

"When clinical evidence and medical experts confirm supervised consumption sites are what Winnipeg needs, I will work to ensure the city is not a barrier," said Bowman in a news release.

The release says it's important to be honest, that current efforts to fight meth in Manitoba "are simply not good enough."

The mayor also used his speech to take aim at the Pallister Government over the roads budget.

Bowman challenged all Winnipeg MLA's to speak up for infrastructure needs. He also called on them to push for ride sharing options Uber and Lyft.

On the flood watch, Bowman also announced CAO Doug McNeil will delay his April retirement to manage the "flood season."

The mayor also said a report is coming forward this spring to fulfill his campaign promise to remove overtime as a pensionable earning for police.