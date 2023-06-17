Mayor of western Manitoba community says outpouring of support appreciated
The streets of this western Manitoba city were quiet Saturday as residents awaited confirmation on whether they knew any of the 15 killed or 10 injured in a horrific highway collision this week.
Outside city hall on Main Street in Dauphin, Man., there were few people passing by the flags at half-mast and the digital billboard that displayed a burning candle.
A few blocks away, a portable sign outside a plumbing business said: "We love you, Dauphin."
Mayor David Bosiak said the support centre for families of those involved in the crash was not very busy.
There were no visible makeshift memorials, unlike in the aftermath of the bus crash 400 kilometres west in Humboldt, Sask., five years ago that killed 16 people, most members of the Broncos hockey team.
Cam Bennet, a Dauphin high school teacher, said that may be because in Humboldt, it was immediately clear that members of a hockey team had perished. This situation is different.
"We're all still waiting to see who was on that bus. We all know that we're going to know someone (who was), and it's just a matter of waiting and finding out," said Bennet.
Residents are banding together by calling each other and checking on friends and relatives, he added.
Mounties, meanwhile, continued their investigation to determine exactly why the bus -- carrying 24 seniors and the driver on a day trip from the Dauphin Active Living Centre -- was struck by an eastbound semi-truck as it crossed the Trans-Canada Highway. The collision took place some 190 kilometres south of Dauphin just before noon on Thursday.
Rescuers arrived to find multiple casualties, pavement littered with auto parts and what appeared to be a walker, and an engulfed minibus that would burn to a blackened shell.
Those on the bus ranged in age from 58 to 88. It was just minutes away from its destination, the Sand Hills Casino in Carberry, 170 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
Police say dashcam footage from the truck showed it had the right of way when the bus drove into its path in the eastbound lanes.
Police have said a lot more still has to be determined, including speeds at the time and the condition of the vehicles before the crash.
The semi's driver has been released from hospital, while the minibus driver remains among the 10 hospitalized with injuries. Police have not spoken yet with the bus driver.
Officials with the provincial health authority said six of the 10 injured were in critical condition as of Saturday morning.
Of the 25 on the bus, 19 were women.
Once the survivors were identified Friday, police said it allowed them to deliver the shattering news to the other families that the remaining 15 on the bus were presumed dead.
But the medical examiner said work continues on identifying the victims -- using fingerprints and dental records if need be, given the severity of the injuries.
Condolences have come in from across Canada and on Friday the flag on the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa was lowered to half-mast.
A moment of silence was held ahead of the Canadian Football League game Friday night between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Bosiak said a decision could come Monday on a potential public memorial or similar event.
Dauphin, a picturesque town of some 8,600, is known as the hub for business and tourism in the region, nestled between a national park to the south, a provincial park to the northwest and lakes to the east. It is a green city, with mature trees in most areas and flower boxes along Main Street.
The community has fared better than some other rural areas in avoiding a population decline. Its numbers have been steady for two decades.
But it is an older community. More than one in four residents is above age 65, according to Statistics Canada. The seniors centre that served as the main pickup spot for the minibus involved in Thursday's deadly crash is a relative beehive of activity. People gather for bingo, coffee, meals and friendly chatter.
Bennet moved to the city 33 years ago and said he loves the quality of life. He lives in a comfortable home with a well-tended backyard and his commute is a matter of minutes. Dauphin is also a close-knit community -- big enough to have good health services and entertainment, but small enough for everyone to know each other.
"If I go down to the bakery and I say, `Oh I forgot my wallet,' they say to me, `pay next time you're in' and that's literally happened to me," he recalled with a chuckle, sitting in the shade in his yard on a hot sunny Saturday.
"We've got everything you'd really want here."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2023
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
China not an adversary to Canada, despite 'complicated' relationship: ambassador
Canada's ambassador to China insists the two countries are not adversaries, despite mounting examples of tense relations and allegations of foreign interference stacking up in recent months.
BCE cuts raise questions about future CTV news strategy, highlight tech pressures
The strain facing traditional TV news organizations is well-established but a swath of layoffs that cut several of CTV's best-known news personalities was a surprise to many, including national reporter Joyce Napier.
U.S. deploys high-tech Pentagon program to help Canada detect, suppress new wildfires
The U.S. Department of Defense has deployed a new high-tech fire detection system to help Canada battle one of its worst wildfire seasons on record.
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: report
A new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
What to know as King Charles takes part in his first Trooping the Colour birthday parade as monarch
King Charles III rode on horseback Saturday to take part in his first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch, inspecting hundreds of soldiers and horses in a spectacular annual military display at central London's Horse Guards Parade. Here are some things to know about the colourful spectacle.
BREAKING | Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
Regina
-
'They just took it from us': Collaros, Bombers spoil Riders home opener
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Samuel Emilus scored his first three career CFL touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Riders 45-27 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
'No accountability': Regina parent faces challenges leading up to daycare closure
The announcement of a sudden closure of a Regina daycare has one family saying there’s no accountability or consideration to parents or their children.
-
'It's never easy': Dauphin's fire chief offers support to bus crash first responders
Dauphin's fire chief says his heart goes out to the first responders on the scene of Thursday's deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus full of seniors that took 15 lives and injured 10 others.
Saskatoon
-
'They just took it from us': Collaros, Bombers spoil Riders home opener
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Samuel Emilus scored his first three career CFL touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Riders 45-27 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Sask. school celebrates graduation with single student
Craik School held its graduation ceremony, which was as small as it could be, at one lone graduate.
-
Protest causes traffic jam at Premier's Dinner in Saskatoon
A protest caused traffic problems for Saskatchewan government leaders and Sask. Party supporters entering the annual Premier’s Dinner Thursday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
-
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
-
Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
Edmonton
-
Police seeking witnesses to Friday hit-and-run in south Edmonton
Police are asking the public for help investigating a Calgary Trail hit-and-run that sent a motorcyclist to hospital Friday.
-
Part of Henday, Whitemud closed due to 'extensive damage' after Friday crash
Part of the Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton has been closed due to structural damage.
-
'Dancing and joy': Edmonton woman celebrates graduation after overcoming homelessness and addiction
Among 2,000 Athabasca University graduates Friday, was an Edmonton woman who hopes her story can inspire others.
Toronto
-
Woman who died after being set on fire on TTC bus remembered one year later
It’s been one year since Nyima Dolma was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire by a man she did not know on a TTC bus outside Kipling Station.
-
Emergency sirens will be tested in Scarborough this weekend. Here's what you need to know
Scarborough residents who hear a loud whooping sound early Saturday evening should not be alarmed.
-
House with lucky address sells for $550K over asking in less than 48 hours
A house in Ontario with an auspicious address sold for significantly more than its listing price after only being on the market for two days.
Calgary
-
Enbridge to pay Bad River band $5.1M in Line 5 profits, move pipeline by 2026: judge
Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. must pay an Indigenous band in Wisconsin more than US $5 million in Line 5 profits and relocate the controversial cross-border pipeline within the next three years, a U.S. judge says.
-
Roller skating rides a renaissance in new Calgary festival
A one-of-a-kind Calgary festival is bringing back the good times for those who long for the heyday of roller skating in this city, when Lloyd's Roller Rink was king.
-
Protesters rally against Pride Month activities at Calgary schools
The debate over Pride Month activities in Alberta's public schools continues to divide many parents.
Montreal
-
Protesters begin 3-day march to Roxham Road after Supreme Court ruling
Quebec activists began their 73-kilometre walk from Montreal to Roxham Road Saturday in protest of the irregular border crossing's closure and the Supreme Court's upholding of the Safe Third Country Agreement. The demonstrators aim to reach Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. by late Monday afternoon.
-
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
-
St. Joseph's Oratory bells are back after being sent to France in 2019
The carillon bells of St. Joseph's Oratory, located on Mount Royal in Montreal, are back home. They were blessed at a ceremony on Saturday morning, after being sent to France for restoration in 2019.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating shooting in Vanier park
Emergency crews responded to a call for a shooting in Gil O. Julien Park, in the area of the Vanier Parkway and Donald Street, at approximately 9:25 a.m. Saturday.
-
City of Ottawa unveils pilot-project to divert mental-health, substance use calls from police
The city has unveiled plans for a three-year pilot project called the "Safer Alternatives for Mental Health and Substance Use Crises Response", which would see fewer mental well-being and substance use calls handled by police and more follow-up and monitoring to offer ongoing support.
-
Snake on a train closes O-Train station Friday night
A pet snake slithering around an LRT vehicle disrupted O-Train service at Hurdman Station for just over an hour.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Green leader Peter Bevan-Baker stepping down after seat decline in election
The politician who guided Prince Edward Island's Green Party to over four years as the province's official opposition is stepping down as leader.
-
Teen girl stabbed at Halifax restaurant: police
Police in Halifax say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed at a restaurant on Friday evening in Bayer’s Lake.
-
Military investigates sexual misconduct allegation against Snowbirds pilot
The Royal Canadian Air Force says it is investigating a sexual misconduct allegation against a Snowbirds pilot.
Kitchener
-
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
-
Man arrested after unloaded gun found in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police say a 31-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, after a gun was found in Galt.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Beachville, Ont. funnel cloud a confirmed tornado: Northern Tornadoes Project
A reported funnel cloud seen over Beachville earlier this week has been confirmed as an EF0 tornado, according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project.
Vancouver
-
Most workers injured in northern B.C. bus crash released from hospital
Seventeen out of the 18 people who were taken to hospital after a bus crash on a northern B.C. forest service road Friday morning have been discharged, according to a Friday night statement from TC Energy, the company behind Coastal GasLink.
-
'It's pretty shocking': Black bear visits East Vancouver neighbourhood
A black bear made a rare appearance in an East Vancouver neighbourhood Friday morning.
-
'A very delicate situation': B.C. premier expresses frustration over Surrey police decision
B.C. Premier David Eby made it clear Friday: he is concerned by Surrey city council’s decision to keep the RCMP over the Surrey Police Service.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria restaurant fire deemed 'suspicious' by investigators
A Friday morning fire at a Victoria restaurant is considered suspicious, according to investigators. Firefighters arrived at the Ricky’s All Day Grill just after 3 a.m. to find smoke and flames rising from the building at 2900 Douglas Street.
-
Victoria winners of $35M Lotto Max jackpot announced
Victoria's newest multimillionaires were introduced by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation on Friday.
-
99% drop in Ozempic shipments to U.S. residents after B.C. introduces restrictions
The British Columbia government says there's been a 99 per cent drop in the number of online Ozempic prescriptions filled by Americans from pharmacies in that province since it introduced regulations to protect the local supply for diabetes patients.