Mayor's inner circle recommends finding new location for Ten Commandments monument in Winnipeg

Winnipeg's executive policy committee (EPC) wants to see a monument of the Ten Commandments stay in the city and find a new home.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles gave the city the monument in 1965 and it was placed in Assiniboine Park.

It was removed in 2017 by the Assiniboine Park Conservancy to make room for The Leaf, and it was put in storage.

A report at EPC recommended the monument be returned to the Fraternal Order of Eagles after the organization requested that it be returned, however, EPC recommended on Tuesday the Chief Administrative Officer work with the Assiniboine Park Conservancy to find a new location to display it.

"…find an appropriate and publicly accessible location, including relocation within the Assiniboine Park…" the committee recommendation reads.

The CAO also must consider the original intention of the donor and other groups in the city when finding a spot for the monument.

The recommendation now must be approved by city council.