WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Mayor's inner circle recommends finding new location for Ten Commandments monument in Winnipeg

    The 10 Commandments that sat in Assiniboine Park until 2017. Uploaded July 31, 2024. (City of Winnipeg) The 10 Commandments that sat in Assiniboine Park until 2017. Uploaded July 31, 2024. (City of Winnipeg)
    Share

    Winnipeg's executive policy committee (EPC) wants to see a monument of the Ten Commandments stay in the city and find a new home.

    The Fraternal Order of Eagles gave the city the monument in 1965 and it was placed in Assiniboine Park.

    It was removed in 2017 by the Assiniboine Park Conservancy to make room for The Leaf, and it was put in storage.

    A report at EPC recommended the monument be returned to the Fraternal Order of Eagles after the organization requested that it be returned, however, EPC recommended on Tuesday the Chief Administrative Officer work with the Assiniboine Park Conservancy to find a new location to display it.

    "…find an appropriate and publicly accessible location, including relocation within the Assiniboine Park…" the committee recommendation reads.

    The CAO also must consider the original intention of the donor and other groups in the city when finding a spot for the monument.

    The recommendation now must be approved by city council. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 14, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon

    Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 14 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News