Mayor's inner circle vote to add more dollars for downtown public washroom

Winnipeg's mayor and his inner circle have voted to put more dollars into a public washroom in downtown order to keep it open without having to reduce its hours.

On Tuesday, the Executive Policy Committee (EPC) voted on some additions to the city's 2023 budget. Among them is a plan to increase a grant to Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre to $250,000 for its public washroom called Amoowigamig at 715 Main Street.

Despite the project being touted as a success, a report to the city in late February said the public washroom would be reducing hours in May from its current 10 hours a day to eight hours.

However, Coun. Jeff Browaty said Tuesday this latest grant increase will allow Amoowigamig to continue operating 10 hours a day through the end of this calendar year.

WHAT ELSE MAY BE ADDED TO WINNIPEG'S BUDGET?

Among the other changes EPC voted on Tuesday, includes adding $100,000 to the budget for general library and electronic materials in libraries.

Winnipeg's 311 director will be given the go-ahead to hire up to nine full-time employees in the division, and report back in the fall on the progress to improve customer wait times within the 311 service.

The director of public works with the city will be tasked with creating a new Neighbourhood Action Team with up to 10 people.

More dollars will also go towards lead remediation at two sites. The city will be putting $139,000 towards lead remediation in the eastern section of Mission Park, and $311,000 for lead remediation at the Weston Memorial Community Centre hockey rink.

Both sites were closed in 2022 after the city found lead in soil samples, requiring the topsoil in Mission Park to be removed and replaced and the asphalt in the Weston Memorial Community Centre hockey rink be removed and replaced.

The city is also looking at adding $411,000 toward capital projects in city parks. This includes:

$65,000 for William Johnstone Park;

$100,000 for Riel Park; and

$246,000 for Dean Finlay Park.

EPC voted in favour of these changes Tuesday. The budget amendments now go on to council for a final vote on Wednesday.