WINNIPEG -- Mayor Brian Bowman says his vision of bus rapid transit still stands.

In 2014, Bowman campaigned on building six BRT lines by 2031, but a planning document released to the public for feedback shows three longer legs of BRT instead of six lines.

It also suggest future routes may run along streets to avoid congestion instead of dedicated corridors like the southwest corridor.

Bowman says the plan still totals six lines in and out of Downtown, and that his campaign pledge included using streets for future legs.

“Other routes may look different and I’ve been communicating this now for many years that they’re not necessarily going to look the same, we need to be innovative,” he says.

The second phase of the southwest corridor, set to open in April, cost $420 million, including the widening of the Jubilee Underpass.