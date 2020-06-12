WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has shuffled leadership roles among city council, including appointing a new deputy mayor, after Coun. Kevin Klein announced he would be stepping down as Chair of the Police Board.

On Friday afternoon, Bowman announced the changes, which he said in a news release will better position and respond to global challenges facing the community.

The shuffle will take effect on June 27.

"I’m proud of the way Winnipeggers have responded to the global pandemic,” Bowman said in a news release. “As our city begins to adjust to a new normal, it is important that those in leadership roles are focused on how we can continue to build our city for the future during and after the pandemic has passed.”

Bowman said moving forward the committees will be making 'strategic decisions' to work within the multi-year balanced budgets while responding to the effects of COVID-19.

Bowman appointed to Coun. John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry) as the new Deputy Mayor, a role previously held by Coun. Markus Chambers (St. Norbert - Seine River).

Orlikow will also be overseeing council objectives for responding to the effects of COVID-19, supporting the goals of the Human Rights Committee of Council, as well as promoting and improving the city's Million Tree Challenge.

Coun. Vivian Santos (Point Douglas) will continue in the role of Acting Deputy Mayor.

Bowman said, subject to council ratification, Chambers will be filling the role as chair of the Winnipeg Police Board, after Klein announced Thursday he would be stepping down.

“The Winnipeg Police Board provides civilian oversight of the Winnipeg Police Service. It also works to ensure that the needs and values of the community are reflected in the Winnipeg Police Service. During these challenging times, I appreciate that Councillor Chambers is prepared to provide needed leadership in the position of Chair,” said Bowman in the news release.

Other changes in council committee positions include:

Councillor Matt Allard (St. Boniface): Chair of the Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works.

Councillor Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan): Chair of the Standing Policy Committee on Innovation and Economic Development.

Councillor Scott Gillingham (St. James): Chair of the Standing Policy Committee on Finance.

Councillor Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntyre): Chair of the Standing Policy Committee on Property and Development, Heritage, and Downtown Development.

Councillor Brian Mayes (St. Vital): Chair of the Standing Committee on Water and Waste, Riverbank Management and the Environment.

Councillor Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge - East Fort Garry): Chair of the Standing Policy Committee on Protection, Community Services and Parks.

Gillingham will also take on the role of Council Liasion for Veteran and Military Affairs, and Mayes will take on the role of Council Liasion for School Board and Youth Opportunities.

The city said mandate letters will be issued and publicly released next week.

