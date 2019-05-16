Mayor Brian Bowman is worried a provincial review into the city’s permit and inspections department is being politicized.

The city is conducting an internal probe following allegations that city inspectors have been participating in personal activities during work hours. Last month, Premier Brian Pallister announced the province would do its own review to ensure the process was independent, with Manitoba’s treasury board being tasked with the job.

Bowman says the provincial probe appears more political than independent.

“Former councillor Scott Fielding, he’s now heading up treasury board, actually has extensive experience here at city hall in land use planning. He worked quite closely with former mayor Sam Katz, former CAO Phil Sheegl and is someone who knows land use planning very well,” Bowman said.

On Wednesday the premier defended the move.

“Treasury board is a neutral civil servants and they do analysis of financial-related issues, this is an important issue and it deserves that consideration, they’re smart people and good people,” said Pallister