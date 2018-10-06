Mayoral candidates have been invited to share their ideas and positions about issues facing newcomers in Winnipeg ahead of the civic election.

Immigration Partnership Winnipeg (IPW) is hosting a forum on Saturday that will tackle topics around immigrants, refugees and newcomers.

IPW called the forum a "first-of-its kind."

It said the forum is being held as part of a campaign this election to encourage newcomers to vote called ‘Got Citizenship? Go Vote!’

IPW said a majority of registered 2018 mayoral candidates, including incumbent Brian Bowman, will be in attendance.

The forum aims to provide a space for immigrant and refugee community members to ask questions of candidates in respect to their positions on immigrant employment opportunities, poverty reduction, diversity-expanding initiatives and a host of other newcomer civic concerns.

“Traditionally, immigrant and refugee voter turnout amongst eligible voters is quite low,” said IPW director Abdikheir Ahmed in a press release.

“We want to change that and ensure more newcomer Winnipeggers come out to vote so they have a say in who makes decisions on their behalf at City Council and on the school boards.”

The forum takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hugh John MacDonald School Gym at 567 Bannatyne Avenue.

IPW said the forum is supported by more than a dozen organizations in Winnipeg including, Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba, Islamic Social Services Association, Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council (Welcome Place), Mount Carmel Clinic and YMCA.

JENNY MOTKALUK NOT ATTENDING

Jenny Motkaluk’s campaign tells CTV News it appreciates the invitation but is not attending the forum.

“Jenny is visiting senior facilities today. The campaign provided ample notice to all forum hosts that Jenny would not be attending forums that do not offer an open debate format. Notice was respectfully provided to all organizers several days ago,” said aa representative from her campaign in an email.

“Jenny is excited to welcome all newcomers to our inclusive city where diversity is celebrated as one of our greatest attributes. Stay tuned for further policy announcements from Jenny pertaining to newcomers to Winnipeg.”