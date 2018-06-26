A Winnipeg mayoral candidate unveiled part of her crime prevention platform and she had back up at her event.

Former police chief Devon Clunis stood beside Jenny Motkaluk at the podium.

Motkaluk says if elected she'd double the amount of school resource officers from 17 to 34 at a cost of $2.7 million.

The candidate says she got behind the idea after getting advice from Clunis.

Despite his appearance at the announcement, Clunis says he's not endorsing specific candidates like Motkaluk, just policy.

The Winnipeg Police Association executive was also on hand and applauded Clunis.

Motkaluk also promised to create a $500,000 crime prevention fund.