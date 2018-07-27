Mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk said, if elected, she would pump the brakes on future bus rapid transit (BRT) lines.

She said it's too late to stop the southwest BRT line, but that she would not move forward with any future corridors.

Instead the candidate said she'd use taxpayer dollars to improve current transit service and security.

"Winnipeg can afford better transit service, or more empty BRT stations. We can't afford both," she said.

Motkaluk said she'll also track ridership and service speeds once the $467 million southwest project is complete.

Mayor Brian Bowman was elected four years ago on a pledge to complete six BRT lines.