Winnipeg mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk is promising more police on patrol.

Motkaluk says she'd create a task force to find ways to free up more officers for general patrol.

The candidate says new security measures are needed to free officers from waiting at hospitals and administrative duties like accident reports need to be simplified to save time.

Motkaluk also says vacation dates for officers need to be better aligned with peak crime months.

She says plans which require changes to the collective agreement would be negotiated.

The task force would include the police union, the service, the police board, the city and the province.