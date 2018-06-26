

One candidate in the Winnipeg mayoral race is making his thoughts on Portage and Main very clear.

Umar Hayat, who currently works as a real estate investor in the stock market, is picketing on Portage to show his opposition to opening the intersection. He said if it’s opened it will slow down traffic, waste money and put pedestrians in harm’s way.

Hayat is also challenging Mayor Brian Bowman to join him.

“If he has the courage, come to join me right here. Give me a message, I’m giving an open challenge to my mayor, my incumbent,” he said.

Hayat said he plans to protest every day for the next few weeks.

The mayoral election is Oct. 24.