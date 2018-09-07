A Winnipeg mayoral candidate said he would ban intimate relationships between management and employees at the City of Winnipeg.

Don Woodstock said if a supervisor and staff member in the same department enter into a relationship one of them would have to quit.

Woodstock said this will prevent abuses of power and incompetence.

The former city bus driver would also lobby council to allow the city to pass on employment histories of misconduct if someone is running for any government job.

Woodstock said if a city worker is found to have brought false claims against another, they would be fired and it would be reflected on their employment record.