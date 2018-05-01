

CTV Winnipeg





The campaign race for Winnipeg mayoral candidates has officially begun.

According to the City of Winnipeg, anyone looking to be elected to the Office of the Mayor has to register in-person with the senior election official at the city clerk’s department. All candidates looking to register have to make sure the required information is included with their form. The deadline to register is Sept.18 at 4:30 p.m.

Candidates have to be registered before they solicit or collect any campaign funds, expend funds on their campaign or borrow funds.

Registration for councillors begins on June 30.

For school trustee candidates, there is no legislatively defined campaign period or any campaign expense rules.

The municipal and school board elections to vote for mayor, councillors and school trustees is on Oct. 24.