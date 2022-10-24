Mayoral candidates make final pitches as election day looms

In the final days on the campaign trail, mayoral candidates made some of their final pitches – many taking aim at competing candidates.

Among the promises made on the campaign trail Monday, mayoral candidate Rana Bokhari made the final pledge of her campaign.

In a release, Bokhari said as mayor she would require all city projects to include the impact they will have on the city's most vulnerable. She said she would direct the city's CAO to make sure these reports are made, which she said will help councillors consult with communities and experts and increase dialogue within the community.

Meanwhile, mayoral candidate Don Woodstock promised to make the city's respectful workplace policy more balanced and fair. He said there needs to be more oversight and speed in how grievances are handled.

He said as mayor he would require grievances be filed and settled within a year, with the cost for the investigation shared equally between the city and the union for a third-party investigator. He said the ethnicity of the mediator must be the same as the griever and agreed to by all three parties.

Mayoral candidate Glen Murray is promising a one-year break from property tax increases in 2023 if elected. Instead, he said he would establish a parking fee on commercial parking lots of 25 cents per stall, introduce a platform fee of 10 per cent on short-term rentals, and add one percentage point to the business tax rate.

He said he would also review the affordability of property taxes to ensure a fairer distribution of the tax burden.

Several candidates took aim at Murray in their final days of campaigning.

Scott Gillingham told media Monday the election has become a 'two-person race' between himself and Murray. He said the former mayor has made changes and offered contradictions in his plans, while Gillingham said his own is fully costed and budgeted.

Jenny Motkaluk accused Murray's pledge not to raise taxes as misleading, while candidate Shaun Loney said Gillingham and Murray 'recycle old ideas' and said his plans will reduce homelessness and address public safety concerns.