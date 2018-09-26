

Jeff Keel, CTV Winnipeg





The mayoral debate on Downtown safety had fireworks, political drama and some light hearted moments.

But It was clear, almost from the start, it was going to get heated, with most of the barbs directed at the incumbent, Mayor Brian Bowman.

"The office of public engagement is in my opinion a smoke show." Said candidate Jenny Motkaluk

On public safety police officer Tim Diack criticized Mayor Bowman's plan to put more cameras Downtown, instead he says put more boots on the ground.

"We need to get our police officers back on the street like I used to," said Diack.

The mayor responded with his pledge to use savings gained by removing overtime as a pension earning for police.

"...could result in 10-15 police officers at no additional cost to Winnipeggers and taxpayers," said Bowman.

Jenny Motkaluk, who Bowman claims is close to the police union, attacked Bowman's police plan.

"On the back of the police pension is absolutely shameful," said Motkaluk.

On the meth crisis Bowman was asked if he'd open a safe injection site in Winnipeg, even if the province was opposed.

"The short answer is nothing should be off the table when it comes to it," said Bowman.

Then came the drama from Don Woodstock, seemingly frustrated with some of Bowman's responses to the meth issue.

"With all due respect, cut the crap," said Woodstock.

Woodstock cursed, threatened to leave, but Umar Hayat pulled him back onto the stage.

There was comedy as well. Venkat Machiraju was twenty minutes late. As he sat down he was asked if his tardiness was due to parking Downtown.

“Of course,” replied Machiraju.

While Bowman saw most of the criticism on the serious subjects, he did go on the offensive after Motkaluk used the term "choice riders" when slamming transit service.

“The Winnipeg transit system today sucks, it just does, it takes a long time to get to where you’re going we don't have a lot of people that you would call "choice" riders on the bus,” said Motkaluk.

"You don't call down Winnipeggers like that sorry," responded Bowman.

Afterwards Motkaluk clarified saying she wasn't referring to a class of people, simply people who choose to leave their cars at home.

"So I clearly really blew that one right," said Motkaluk.

And a Downtown debate wouldn't be complete without the question, what to do about Portage and Main.

"Not now," said Diack.

"All the property owners are working collaboratively with the city to realize a vision that allows pedestrians to cross," said Bowman.

"I do not believe that opening Portage and Main is going to be a magic bullet," said Motkaluk.

"It's one of the most dangerous things that we could ever do," said Woodstock.

Candidates Ed Ackerman and Doug Wilson also participated in the forum.