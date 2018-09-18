Winnipeg voters will have a lot of choice when it comes to the mayoral race.

Eight of the ten registered hopefuls made the final cut by submitting nomination papers with 250 signatures by the Tuesday deadline.

The final list: Umar Hayat, Jenny Motkaluk, Brian Bowman, Don Woodstock, Tim Diack, Ed Ackerman, Venkat Machiraju, and Doug Wilson.

Wilson, the last mayoral candidate to make it official, filed his papers just under the wire.

Most of the candidates are expected to take part in the first mayoral forum at the University of Winnipeg Tuesday evening.

In other election news, City Councillor Janice Lukes has been acclaimed in the new ward Waverley West.