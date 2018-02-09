

Kraig Krause, CTV Winnipeg





The newly-invented sport of Crokicurl is taking off with cross-Canada and competitive play.

Winnipeggers were introduced to it last winter.

"We were playing around with the idea of Crokinole and how we could bring that to a larger audience because we love the game, so we just thought, has anyone put it together with curling because it's a natural fit? And we looked around and no one did,” said the creator of Crokicurl Liz Wreford.

The sport has gathered national attention over the past twelve months and is being played in more than a dozen communities across the country.

Friday afternoon, the Mayors of Winnipeg, Steinbach, and Winkler kicked off the first annual Crokicurl Tournaspiel at the Forks.

"This is great fun, it’s a great way to highlight an incredible new sport that is being taken up in new cities across Canada that started right here in Winnipeg," said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.

Bowman played Steinbach Mayor Chris Goertzen in the final of the battle of the Mayors, and it came down to the last rock.

"I feel honoured to be the first mayor to win this inaugural cup. I don't win many things in sports, and to win this it’s a great thing for Steinbach, and its big thanks to Winnipeg for hosting this," said Mayor Chris Goertzen after defeating Bowman.

This weekend, eight teams will compete in the first annual International Crokicurl Tournaspiel Championship.

The first match begins on Saturday at 10 a.m. and will run throughout the day. Then on Sunday, the rink will be open to families.