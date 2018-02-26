Canadian retailer Mountain Equipment Co-op says it’s evaluating the best course of action following pressure on social media to remove some items from its store shelves.

MEC said it was meeting Monday to discuss future plans for several well-known outdoor brands owned by major U.S. ammunition and gun manufacturer, Vista Outdoor Inc.

MEC has been facing increasing calls on social media to drop brands such as Giro, CamelBak, and Blackburn because their Vista parent-company also produces a similar type of rifle to the one used in the Parkland, Florida shooting earlier this month that left 17 people dead.

MEC doesn't sell firearms, but does stock other outdoor equipment produced by Utah-based Vista.

The Co-op responded on Twitter, thanking its members and saying senior management would be discussing the concerns.

Thank you @mec members who contacted us with your concerns about Vista Outdoors. Senior mgmt will be discussing this first thing on Monday. We'll have an update for you later in the day. — MEC (@mec) February 26, 2018

Monday night it issued an update saying all day it had been listening to its members. The co-op said many want the products to stop being sold immediately, but others said the decision should be left up to the consumer.

“Some members question whether including these brands in our assortment has any impact on gun violence – while other see a direct link. There is a difference of opinion as to how this issue affects members, including those who are hunters or enjoy sport shooting,” the update said.

A change.org petition calling on the Vancouver-based retailer to stop carrying the brands said it should do so to adhere to its mission of demonstrating ethical business practices.

The calls to drop the brands come as high-profile discussions on gun control continue in the U.S. following the Parkland shooting.

Debate in Winnipeg

In Winnipeg, Wilderness Supply Company owner Rick Shone doesn't want to shy away from the debate.

"The consumer has a lot of clout and power to help the industry, help retail make decisions," he said.

Shone said his store sold CamelBak products at one time, but doesn't anymore, and he doesn't want to sell brands under Vista Outdoor Inc.

Seeing the reaction online over the past few days he went on the computer to double check none of the brands in question were in his store.

"It's the first time I think that's it’s about a real serious touch point like guns and lives and there's a big conversation to have here,” said Shone.

Eduardo Salinas shops and works at MEC.

He said the onus should be on U.S government leaders to make tougher gun laws, not the products retailers sell.

"The more important issue, is not the company itself, it's the regulations," said Salinas.

With files from the Canadian Press