Mechanical condition of car not a factor in crash that killed 59-year-old man: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are providing an update to a crash on Highway 1 that killed one person on Wednesday.

Officers were originally called to a crash on Highway 1 at Provincial Road 206 around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 23.

Two vehicles, a car and an SUV, were driving eastbound on Highway 1 side-by-side when the wheel, control arm, and other parts from the car flew off and hit the SUV.

The car came to a stop and caught fire, while the SUV went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old man from Calgary, was able to escape and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV, a 59-year-old man from Steinbach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 45-year-old passenger in the SUV was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third vehicle behind them was also hit by some of the parts, and the driver, a 28-year-old woman from Kenora, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist was called in to investigate. RCMP said investigators confirmed the car crossed the centre line and side-swiped the SUV.

RCMP said the mechanical condition of the car didn’t play a factor in the crash.

RCMP continues to investigate the incident.