Thousands of people laced up their running shoes and hit the pavement on Sunday for the 14th annual Winnipeg Police Service half marathon at the Assiniboine Park, but they came close to coming home without medals.

All funds raised at the event, which also featured a two-person relay and a 5K, go to the Canadian Cancer Society in support of brain cancer research. All the money raised this year will be matched, dollar for dollar, by Brain Canada.

Ahead of this year’s race, organizers ran into a problem. The medals were stuck in customs and the concern was they wouldn’t make it to the race in time.

“Thursday I was convinced we weren’t getting the medals, so we let our runners know that we weren’t going to get the medals in time,” said Nick Paulet, the race director.

“And sure enough Canada Customs were able to clear the shipment, but they went a step further in that their employees got the medals to the courier for us in order to make that last flight to get them to Winnipeg.”

All 430 lbs of medals made it to Winnipeg by Saturday.

The preliminary fundraising totals show about $160,000 to $180,000 was raised.