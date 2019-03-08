

CTV News





A group of medical students is advocating for better access to a pill to allow all Manitoba women access to all options when making a tough choice.

The abortion pilll -- called Mifegymiso -- was approved for use in Manitoba in 2017, but a group of medical students said not everyone in the province has fair access to it.

"Right now in Manitoba it's only available free of charge at the three locations that already offer surgical abortions. So that's Health Sciences Winnipeg, the Women’s Health Clinic and the hospital in Brandon," said Lucy Karp, one of the students behind a campaign to change that.

They’ve penned a letter to the province and are hosting a public letter signing event Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fools and Horses on Broadway.

Mifegymiso can be used to terminate a pregnancy in the first nine weeks. The medical students day the current system puts women living in remote communities at a disadvantage, because they have to travel for free access or pay more than $300 to get it in their home town.

"That's a big emotional barrier. And what Mifegymiso has the power to do is to provide abortions for women in the support networks and comfort of their own homes," said Karp.

The students hope the letters lead to a meeting with either the health minister or the Minister responsible for Status of Women Rochelle Squires.

Squires told CTV News the medication is already accessible because it is on the provincial drug formulary, meaning women in specific categories like Indigenous or low-income can get the cost covered regardless of location.

"Ninety-six per cent of all users who are receiving Mifegymiso are receiving it at no cost," she said.

But the future doctors say that number should be 100 per cent.

“It’s an area that we need to improve and it has a really simple solution so we're hoping this campaign will help push towards that solution," said medical student Luke Bruteon-Campbell.

The Women’s Health Clinic told CTV News since Nov. 2017, nearly a third of abortion services through the clinic have been medical, the term for an abortion via Mifegymiso. It said of 2849 abortions, 2159 or 77 per cent were surgical, and 690 or 32 per cent were medical.

-With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing