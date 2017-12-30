

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police say a significant amount of medication was stolen from a local pharmacy early Saturday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a pharmacy in the 400 block of River Avenue.

An investigation revealed that a substantial amount of medication was stolen, including approximately 200 pills of Oxyneo, 300 pills of Hydromorphine, and 450 pills of Methylphenidate.

Police warn that taking large quantities of these drugs can be dangerous or fatal.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.