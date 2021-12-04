Meeting on dating website ends in robbery and assault: Brandon police

WINNIPEG -

Officers with the Brandon Police Service are investigating after a meeting on a dating website ended with a person being robbed an assaulted.

The incident took place on Dec. 1 after the victim met a person on a dating website, who invited them to a home in the 400 block of 3rd Street to meet up.

Police allege once the victim went inside the home, they were assaulted by a group of people armed with bear mace and a knife. Officers note the victim’s cellphone was also stolen.

The victim managed to get away and alert police.

Officers identified and arrested three suspects who were in the area of the home. Those arrested include a 25-year-old man who faces several charges including robbery with violence, and possession of meth; a 22-year-old woman who faces charges of robbery with violence and failure to comply with a release order; and a 26-year-old woman who faces the charge of robbery with violence. The charges have not been proven in court.

The three suspect were scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2.

The victim suffered minor injuries, which required medical treatment.

Officers continued to investigate and identified the location of the stolen cellphone. Police obtained a search warrant for a house in the 100 block of 12th Street, where they seized the phone, as well as meth, cocaine and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Officers allege that the stolen phone had been exchanged for illicit drugs.

Brandon police arrested a 25-year-old woman. She has been release and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10 on charges of possession of property obtained by crime, possession for the purpose of trafficking – meth, and possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine. These charges have not been proven in court.