

Keila DePape, CTV Winnipeg





The new leaders of a struggling north end co-op are now saddled with the task of keeping it afloat.

Shoppers of Pollock’s Hardware Co-op Ltd. were asked to vote on the store’s future after its board said low profits and stiff competition were forcing it to shutter.

In a letter to members, the board wrote “although it is tempting to want to fight on, to struggle to the last dollar, we must realize that our decisions have consequences,” citing financial obligations to staff and suppliers.

The board called a meeting of shareholders and members in hopes of dissolving the co-op.

But at that meeting on Saturday, members voted to keep fighting for the store’s survival.

The vote prompted an election for a new board, as previous members said they would step down if the motion didn’t pass.

“The membership, they needed a shake up,” said new board member Mike Wolchock. “They needed to know what was going on. I really feel they came out today and showed that they were serious, now we’ll see about the fallout.”

To garner more community support, an Instagram account called @SavePollock’s has sprung up, amassing over 900 followers.

The group also set up an online fundraiser, which garnered nearly $4,000 in two days.

According to the co-op’s website, Pollock’s Hardware began operating at 1407 Main Street in 1922. It closed in 2007 after the owners failed to sell it, then re-opened as a co-op in 2008. A second location opened in 2013 in South Osborne and closed last year.

“I think it’s just part of Pollock’s, we just keep re-inventing ourselves,” said Wolchok.